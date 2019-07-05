South Dakota Men Kill World-Record Channel Catfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Two South Dakota men have bagged what the Bow Fishing Association of America is calling a new world-record channel catfish.

The Rapid City Journal reports 19-year-old Cody Sechser and 18-year-old Isaac Kipp of Montrose were bow-fishing on Skunk Creek 10 miles north of Hartford on June 9 when they shot a channel catfish that measured 24 pounds, 12 ounces and was 38½ inches long with a 20½-inch girth.

Sechser and Kipp sent video of the weigh-in to bow fishing association, which confirmed the fish was a new world record on June 18. The old record was 23 pounds, set less than two weeks before Sechser and Kipp killed their fish.

Sechser fileted the fish and discovered its stomach was empty. If it had eaten it would have weighed more.