The Chislic House Merges Local Produce With A Family Atmosphere

FREEMAN, S.D – There is a new place in town to get your chislic. The Chislic House will begin with a soft opening tonight and claims to serve truly authentic chislic.

Chislic is traditionally a german dish. It is served in a kabab style and has gained a tremendous amount of popularity in South Dakota. The Chislic House uses local and fresh produce provided by meat company Prairie-to-Plate.

It claims to be unique, however, as it makes an art form out of the food.

“Chislic is really an art form rather than a science so were gonna be sticking it like a proper kabob like it was actually meant to be done and that’s one of the unique things that were going to be doing as far as a heritage experience,” said director of Prairie to Plate marketing Joshua Hofer.

The Chislic House claims that its local produce is important in creating one of a kind dishes.

The soft opening is July 5th with the grand opening occurring on Thursday, July 25th.