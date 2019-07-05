What To Do with Those Used and Unused Fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, SD—As America’s birthday celebrations come to close.

The clean-up after the explosions is just as important as the celebration its self.

“Last night we had two fires and both were due to undisposed fireworks,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Ballation Chief Mike Top.

Top explains how to properly dispose of your fireworks:

-You first have to soak your fireworks for at least 15 minutes or even overnight.

-Once you make sure the firework is completely dead, put them in their

own separate plastic trash bag

-then place them in the garbage can outside.

“Once you throw them away, we recommend that you keep that trash can away from your house or garage and anything that’s combustible. Just in case there’s anything in those fireworks that’s still hot,” said Top.

The process is the same for firework owners as it is for consumers, they also have to pack up their merchandise.

“The next step is to account for every item that we have. We want to make sure that we know every single item and how many quantities we got,” said Andy Jorgensen, Fire Brothers Fireworks owner.

For firework shop owner’s, the season comes and goes just as fast as the sparks.

“We call it a ‘season sprint,’ where we’re working very hard the whole month of July and the couple of months leading up to it. It’s very rewarding to look at the season and see how we done,” said Jorgensen.

The fireworks that go unsold have to be placed in an isolated storage facility until the next season.

“Typically firework will be good for several seasons afterward, you can not get them wet in any way so you want to make sure they’re in a cool dry place,” said Jorgensen.

Fireworks can be shot until July 7th, but just be sure to dispose of them correctly.