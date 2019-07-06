Former Coyote Chris Streveler Steps Up To Lead Winnipeg To Win Over Ottawa

Three touchdowns in relief lead Blue Bombers to 3-0 start

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



OTTAWA, CANADA — Former South Dakota Coyote quarterback Chris Streveler stepped up in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last night at Ottawa. In relief of injured quarterback Matt Nichols, Streveler went 6-8 through the air for 42 yards and a score while running 11 times for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Winnipeg to a 29-14 win.

Streveler’s Blue Bombers are the only undefeated team in the CFL at 3-0 and host Toronto on Friday.