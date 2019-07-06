Former Coyote Matt Mooney Starts For Atlanta Hawks In NBA Summer League Debut

Scores Nine Points, Former Jackrabbit Mike Daum Does Not Play For Blazers

LAS VEGAS, NV — Mike Daum and Matt Mooney were rivals and stars in the Summit League at SDSU and USD.

They’re sharing the same struggle to make the NBA after going undrafted. Both began taking their first steps today in the Summer League.

The former Coyote Mooney got off to a quick start for Atlanta by knocking down a contest three point shot off glass. He finished with nine points on 3-11 shooting in 34 minutes in the Hawks 89-83 loss to Milwaukee. Click on the video viewer to see his highlights!

Daum suited up for Portland’s team but did not play in their 93-73 loss to Detroit.

Tomorrow the Hawks play the Timberwolves and the Blazers face Houston.