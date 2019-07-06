Pet Dies in Sioux Falls Mobile Home Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls, South Dakota (from the City of Sioux Falls) at 9:27 p.m. Friday evening, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a fire at 1909 N. Tombill Place. The first arriving crew found a mobile home completely engulfed with fire.

The occupants were able to exit the structure prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene. An initial report from the occupants was that one family pet was unaccounted for.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior of the structure in approximately fifteen minutes.

Once the fire was brought under control, crews were able enter and conduct a thorough search. There was significant fire damage to the entire structure which displaced the family for the evening.

The family is being assisted by American Red Cross. There was one family pet that was found deceased inside the structure. No other injuries to occupants or responders were reported.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 5 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 20 personnel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, American Red Cross, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and PCLS Ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, check the alarm expiration date, and also have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire