Pop-up Park in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- July is National Park and Recreation Month, so the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec. Department is celebrating with a pop-up park. For the entire month, you can find the temporary park at Phillips Avenue Plaza downtown. Pop-up parks take an open cement area and add park-like features such as flowers and green space. Each week, there will be free activities including make-it-yourself dog toys, concerts and games. The purpose behind these pop-up parks is to inspire people to get out and visit the parks we have in town.

“There’s been numerous studies that have shown that parks not only benefit individuals emotionally, but also physically. So we find it’s important to get the word out about what we all do, so that people can experience the awards that parks have to offer,” said Eric Saathoff, Recreation Coordinator.

Activities are happening all month long at the pop-up park. You can find the full schedule here.