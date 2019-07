SF Steel & Vermillion Win Pools At Ringneck Softball Invitational

Bracket & Championship Play Tomorrow

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Vermillion Flamez & Sioux Falls Steel won their pools in the 18U Division of the 42nd Ringneck Softball Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from Sioux Falls 8-0 win over Nebraska and Vermillion’s 7-6 victory over the Northwest (Grand Island, NE) Illusion!