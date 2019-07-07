1 killed, 1 injured in 2-Vehicle Crash East of Madison

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. (AP) – Officials say one man died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Madison.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday afternoon on state Highway 34. A 2011 Honda Accord was eastbound on the highway when it rear-ended a semitrailer. An 18-year-old passenger in the car was pronounced dead at a Madison hospital. The 19-year-old driver of the car suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

A 59-year-old man driving the semi and his 59-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

Names of those involved have not been released.