Canaries Bullpen Falters As Sweep Of Sioux City Slips Away

Birds Drop Series Finale 10-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux City Explorers jumped out to a 2-0 led with a four-hit top of the first that included a two-run single by 3B Jose Sermo.

The Canaries tied the game in the following frame, scoring one on a bases loaded walk of DH Burt Reynolds and one on a sacrifice fly by RF Clint Coulter. One inning later, Sioux Falls took their first lead of the game on a 3B Jordan Ebert RBI single.

Sioux City scored on an error in the top of the third to make it 3-3. The Canaries regained the lead on a solo home run by 2B Alay Lago in the bottom of the third. Sioux Falls made it a 5-3 game with an RBI single by Ebert in the bottom of the fourth, his second of the game.

The Explorers cut the deficit to one on a solo home run by CF Kyle Wren in the top of the fifth. They would go deep again, taking a 7-5 lead on a three-run home run by SS Nate Samson in the top of the seventh. Sioux City added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth to bring the game to its final score.

RHP Ryan Flores pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

-Recap Courtesy American Association