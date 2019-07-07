Community Comes Together to Help Local World War II Veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls man has done a lot to help his country. Now he has found help in his neighbors as he’s experiencing new struggles in life.

Recently Claude Hone has had a lot more visitors to his house.

“It’s most exciting, I tell you, there’s so much going on all the time,” said Claude.

He welcomes the company as he enjoys sharing his stories from the war. The 99 and a half-year-old is a former Marine Corps Fighter Pilot and World War II Veteran.

“The Marine Corps has a rich history right, so just reading books and learning the knowledge about those before us, he was apart of that. And to be in the presence, it’s giving me goosebumps right now even sitting next to him,” said Marine Corps Corporal Marcus Lomax.

Up until about a month ago Claude was very active. He was walking, dancing and giving lectures about his experience in the war. Then he lost his balance and suffered a head injury.

Claude is now confined to his wheelchair and bed at home. However, this setback has given others a chance to step up.

“You know Marines have a special bond and it’s true. I mean, I could be doing anything today, but as soon as I heard that, you know you give up everything because that’s what we do for each other,” said Lowmax.

Claude’s daughter Nancy has taken over caring for her father and can’t do it alone. So Claude’s neighbors, veterans and even some strangers have come together to help her and Claude out.

“It’s kind of rewarding knowing that you can give back to someone who’s given so much, especially in their time of need,” said Veteran Jesse Johnson.

“To see somebody that was willing to give it all so that we can have it better, to me it’s a no brainer to come out and help. Whether I’m a veteran or not it felt like the right thing to do,” said neighbor Richard Siegmann.

Claude appreciates what everyone is doing. But those who are helping can say the same thing about Claude as he’s taught them something.

“When he fell he laughed about it like ‘I’m going to get up anyways and comb my hair,’ you know. Just to be able to do that, especially at his age and everything he’s been through. Its fine, no matter what you go through just get up and keep going, no matter how long it takes,” said Lowmax.

Claude’s family is positive he will push through this incident.

“Today he’s getting so much better and we plan to get him back to the original he was,” said Nancy.

Currently, Claude’s daughter is working to get him in-home healthcare through Veteran Affairs, which could take some time. She tells us that Claude didn’t want to sign up for Veterans benefits because he didn’t want to be a burden. Until Nancy gets everything sorted, she is looking for more people to stop by and help Claude out.

If you’re interested in helping email Nancy Hone at: phonehone@igc.org