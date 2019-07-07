Illinois-Based Legacy Healthcare to Acquire, Operate 16 South Dakota Nursing Facilities

SOUTH DAKOTA – Skokie, Illinois-based Legacy Healthcare has announced it has acquired 16 Avantara nursing facilities in South Dakota.

The company says it plans to “revitalize” the facilities through implementing clinical best practices, advanced medical technology and customer service.

“It is an honor to be a part of the South Dakota community,” said Connie Ortega, VP of Operations for Legacy Healthcare. “Our Legacy team is excited to partner with the current facility staff who have already demonstrated a strong passion of providing high quality of care.”

Legacy Healthcare’s new portfolio includes these locations:

Avantara Arlington

Arlington, SD

Avantara Armour

Armour, SD

Avantara Arrowhead

Rapid City, SD

Avantara Clark

Clark, SD

Avantara Groton

Groton, SD

Avantara Ipswich

Ipswich, SD

Avantara Lake Norden

Lake Norden, SD

Avantara Milbank

Milbank, SD

Avantara Mountain View

Rapid City, SD

Avantara North

Rapid City, SD

Avantara Pierre

Pierre, SD

Avantara Salem

Salem, SD

Avantara St. Cloud

Rapid City, SD

Avantara Redfield

Redfield, SD

Avantara Watertown

Watertown, SD