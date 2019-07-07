Illinois-Based Legacy Healthcare to Acquire, Operate 16 South Dakota Nursing Facilities
SOUTH DAKOTA – Skokie, Illinois-based Legacy Healthcare has announced it has acquired 16 Avantara nursing facilities in South Dakota.
The company says it plans to “revitalize” the facilities through implementing clinical best practices, advanced medical technology and customer service.
“It is an honor to be a part of the South Dakota community,” said Connie Ortega, VP of Operations for Legacy Healthcare. “Our Legacy team is excited to partner with the current facility staff who have already demonstrated a strong passion of providing high quality of care.”
Legacy Healthcare’s new portfolio includes these locations:
Avantara Arlington
Arlington, SD
Avantara Armour
Armour, SD
Avantara Arrowhead
Rapid City, SD
Avantara Clark
Clark, SD
Avantara Groton
Groton, SD
Avantara Ipswich
Ipswich, SD
Avantara Lake Norden
Lake Norden, SD
Avantara Milbank
Milbank, SD
Avantara Mountain View
Rapid City, SD
Avantara North
Rapid City, SD
Avantara Pierre
Pierre, SD
Avantara Salem
Salem, SD
Avantara St. Cloud
Rapid City, SD
Avantara Redfield
Redfield, SD
Avantara Watertown
Watertown, SD