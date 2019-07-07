Local Organization Promotes Skating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- A group of skaters and enthusiasts are working to bring a competition level community skatepark to central Sioux Falls. To do that, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is working to raise money to build it. They’re also working to build better relations with the community. Members of the group say there’s often a negative stigma associated with the sport of skating. So it’s their goal to show people a different side of skaters. Members of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association often spend their weekends and evenings organizing community clean ups and get togethers.

“We can show that we are active members in the community and we are doing good. “In addition to trying to build a skatepark, we’re also cleaning up the parks or donating food or money to another charity, you know just to try and build up the community,” said Walter Portz, President of the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.

Coming up, the association will hold an indoor skate event at Icon Lounge and an exhibition at That Sounds Decent. In September they are also throwing a street party.

For more information on the group’s future events or to donate, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lets.skate.sioux.falls/

Organizers are currently trying to raise $1.1 million for the new skatepark.