Patrick Murphy Finishes With A Flourish To Capture Bakker Crossing Pro-Am

Canadian Goes -16 For The Weekend

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian Patrick Murphy ended a fantastic weekend at the Dakotas Tour’s Bakker Crossing Pro-Am with a flourish, sinking a birdie on his final hole to win the tournament by two strokes.

Defending champion Andre Metzger of Sioux Falls finishes third.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Bakker Crossing Pro-Am

Final Leaderboard

1. P. Murphy (-16)

2. D. Woltman (-14)

3. A. Metzger (-13)

4. Four Tied (-12)