Sioux Falls Steel Win 18U Title At Ringneck Softball Tournament

Pair Of Homeruns From Gracey Brink Leads Steel To 8-1 Win In Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gracey Brink hit a pair of homeruns to lead the Sioux Falls Steel to an 8-1 victory over the Nebraska Nemesis in the 18U Championship game of the 42nd Ringneck Softball Invitational on Sunday night in Sioux Falls.

The victory completed a perfect 7-0 run through the tournament.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

One other team from the Rushmore State, the South Dakota Gold, claimed a title by winning the 16U championship game 7-6 on a walkoff.