Sioux Falls Steel Win 18U Title At Ringneck Softball Tournament
Pair Of Homeruns From Gracey Brink Leads Steel To 8-1 Win In Title Game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gracey Brink hit a pair of homeruns to lead the Sioux Falls Steel to an 8-1 victory over the Nebraska Nemesis in the 18U Championship game of the 42nd Ringneck Softball Invitational on Sunday night in Sioux Falls.
The victory completed a perfect 7-0 run through the tournament.
One other team from the Rushmore State, the South Dakota Gold, claimed a title by winning the 16U championship game 7-6 on a walkoff.