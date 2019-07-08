Authorities: Boy Dies After Mother Drowned His Brother

Sherri Telnas (Courtesy: NBC Los Angeles)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has lost a fight for his life that began when his mother tried to drown him after she drowned his 12-year-old brother in California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Telnas died Sunday in a Visalia hospital. An autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

His mother Sherri Telnas had been convicted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was an infant.

She was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year sentences, eventually placed on probation and released in 2014.

The death of the younger boy Sunday came after his 45-year-old mother pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge in the drowning of her son Jackson Telnas and the attempted drowning of her younger son.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – More than a decade after a woman was prosecuted in Montana for trying to drown her baby son in a river, she’s accused of killing the now 12-year-old by drowning him in an irrigation ditch in California.

Officials in Tulare County, California, said Monday that an autopsy found Jackson Telnas died Saturday of drowning.

His 7-year-old brother is hospitalized in critical condition after being found in the same irrigation ditch.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting Sherri Telnas was acting strangely and had taken her sons to a cornfield across from their rural home in central California.

Telnas was sentenced to 10 years under Montana health officials’ oversight for trying to drown her baby in a Montana river in 2008. She was later granted custody of the boy.