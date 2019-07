Luverne Wins Game One 5-1, Splits at Renner

RENNER, SD… The Luverne Cardinals got 4 R RBI’s from Isiah Bartels and went on to beat Renner 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday night. Jacob Van Dam also made a tumbling catch in short right field to end the 1st inning that prevented 2 Royals runs from scoring with 2 outs. Renner came back to win game two 5-2.