Out and About with Kali: Week of July 8

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Summer is too short here in the upper Midwest to not get outdoors and enjoy while you can, and this week’s events are all about helping you do just that! Kali Trautman with The Event Company joined us in the studio again this week to give the rundown.

Tuesday, July 9 – Dive In Movie, Laurel Oaks Pool in Sioux Falls

The outdoor “swimming cinema” returns! All movies are free, but to be in the water you will need to have an air mattress. There will be seating on the deck for others. Games will start at 8 p.m. and show times will start at approximately 9 p.m. No registration required. And to bring a little Christmas to July, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas will be playing!

Thursday, July 11 – Saturday, July 13 – 24th Annual Hot Harley Nights, J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls

Mark your calendars now for the 24th Annual Hot Harley Nights! This year is looking to be bigger and better than ever – all to benefit Make A Wish South Dakota! Activities will take place at J&L Harley Davidson on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the event concluding with free concert on Saturday night at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Friday, July 12 – 2nd Annual Night Under the Stars, Strawbale Winery in Renner

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing with a star party at Strawbale Winery! Library staff will have crafts and activities for all ages, and amateur astronomers will be in attendance to conduct short presentations. Fellow astronomers will also bring telescopes and help you view different objects in the night sky! Admission is free but a ticket is required.

Saturday, July 13 – Houseplant 101 Workshop, Landscape Garden Center, Sioux Falls

Learn all the basics of indoor gardening! The staff at Landscape Garden Center will train you in proper care and maintenance of indoor plants so you can feel confident with your indoor garden. They will assist you in choosing and planting your new houseplants and workshop attendees receive 15% off houseplant and tropical plants chosen during the workshop! Bring your own container or purchase one at the store.

Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, 14 – Brookings Summer Arts Festival in Brookings

Don’t miss this summer staple! It’s time for the Brookings Summer Arts Festival! Vendors of all kinds and crafts will be present to showcase and sell their products. The festival will run on Saturday from 10:00AM – 7:00PM and on Sunday from 10:00AM – 5:00PM.