Residents Deal with Major Flooding Near Lake Thompson

LAKE THOMPSON, S.D.- Flooding continues to affect communities in parts of South Dakota. At Lake Thompson, water levels remain high and residents are still impacted by the flooding.

For the past two months, Ryan Sauter has had to park his car and take an ATV down a dirt trail to get to his house. It’s not his typical commute.

”We take the township road, Gooseneck Road, which is a gravel road right to our place, but it has about 30 inches plus of water on it,” said Sauter.

So he takes the trail, which was dry until it rained a few days ago. Now half the trail is under water. But it’s his only option. Off road vehicles are the only way many residents can get to their homes as the main access roads are submerged under water. This has caused some inconveniences.

“If it’s raining out you’ve got to drive in the Side by Side. It’s just the bugs at night, early morning. It just sucks,” said Sauder.

However, it also has residents concerned for their safety. Right now, the water is making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get to people in case of emergencies.

“I have two little boys at home and I mean if they’re playing on the swing set and fall off, we have to get them to the boat ramp on the east side of Lake Thompson to get them to the emergency vehicles,” said Sauder.

Another big concern is the erosion of the river banks, which leaves lakeside houses more vulnerable to the water.

In the past week, homeowners estimate the water has risen about six inches. They hope it goes down soon.

“We are ready to be done with it and get a road to our place and just get back to driving a vehicle to our house,” said Sauder.

Kingsbury County is part of a disaster declaration to repair roads and infrastructure. However, the emergency manager says that’s going to take some time to complete.