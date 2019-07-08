Riggs Hopes For More Breaks in United Bowl

Riggs Hopes For More Breaks in United Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm are preparing for their 10th straight United Bowl Saturday night at Arizona against the unbeaten Rattlers. They have lost both game against AZ this season but Head Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs feels things might have turned his team’s way in the win at Iowa in the United Conference title game. “I think the game in Iowa was more about getting some breaks. We haven’t had a lot of breaks go our way this year , the way the ball bounces and those types of things and in the Iowa game we did. We got some breaks that went our way and you saw the momentum swing and when it did the guys took full advantage of it…” Riggs hopes that continues Saturday night when the winner is crowned I-F-L champion. His team has been in 9 straight title games, but lost the last 2 seasons to Arizona and then Iowa. Both were at the Premier Center.