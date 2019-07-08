Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Assault, Threatening Law Enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple assault charges after police say he threatened police officers over the weekend.

31-year-old Anthony Brownlee is facing four counts of aggravated assault, threatening a law enforcement officer and multiple traffic violations.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Brownlee was revving the engine of his motorcycle when on-foot officers confronted him in a parking lot across the street from pAve on Phillips Avenue. Police say Brownlee popped the clutch and struck an officer in the leg before taking off at a high rate of speed.

Police say they later witnessed him run a red light at 1oth Street and Minnesota Avenue before making a u-turn and driving down the wrong way on a oneway. Police say Brownlee also made comments threatening officers saying he was going to kill them.

Brownlee was located and arrested at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.