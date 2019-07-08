Sioux Falls Man Arrested for DWI, Speeding Through Downtown to ER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 26-year-old Sioux Falls father has been arrested after police say he reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour downtown on his way to the ER.

Police say patrolling officers witnessed 26-year-old Chanss Wicker speeding through different parts of downtown at speeds up to 70 miles per hour and running a stop sign.

Police say Wicker was eventually located at the Avera ER where he was taking his 1-year-old son who had possibly ingested lighter fluid.

Police arrested Wicker on DWI first, reckless driving, abuse or cruelty to a minor, and other traffic violations. Police say Wicker’s PBT was .16