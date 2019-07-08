Sioux Falls School Board Awards Construction Bid for New Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School Board has approved the construction bid for the city’s newest middle school.

The board awarded Fiegen Construction the bid for Ben Reifel Middle School. The facility will be built near 41st Street and Faith Avenue, just east of Highway 11.

The school will be roughly 190,000 square feet and will hold about 1,000 students. The project is expected to cost around $31.2 million, which is more than $3 million under budget.

It’s expected to be complete by June 2o21 and open late that fall.