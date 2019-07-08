The World Cup Victory Inspires Young Sioux Falls Athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The World Cup win is also having an impact on young athletes in the Sioux Empire.

Tryouts for the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club were in full swing this morning, but something was different today. Fresh off of watching the women capture another world cup — the kids had some new motivation for making their dreams a reality.

“I loved Megan Rapinoe because she was left footed and i’m left footed too and its just kinda cool to see people that started at the same place as I did,” said Dakota Alliance Soccer Player Sadie Worth.

The young players told us that watching the women play is keeping them determined. They pictured how it would feel to win the world cup themselves someday.