World Cup Win Causing Large Impacts Nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The win is still fresh in the minds of many Americans today. Their championship sparks patriotism and pride, but it’s also creating a discussion about equal pay between men and women both in and outside of sports.

At the World Cup medal ceremony, chants of “equal pay” could be heard. It is a hot topic across the US, but those who live in South Dakota may take a particular interest.

Christina Lynn, a personal finance expert in Sioux Falls, says the US has come a long way in financial equality.

“So I think that we are so fortunate to live in the United States. We are apart of a really strong economy and I really do believe that businesses and organizations here value both men and women, says Lynn.

While we have come a long way, she says there is still a lot of progress to be made. Especially in this state.

“In South Dakota we are even below the national average, which is kind of sad to hear about. However, I don’t believe that the majority of reasons why that disparity is happening is because of like gender discrimination.”

Lynn says on a national level, women make 18 to 22 percent less than men do, but this may not be for the reason you may think.

“Women are tending to choose different college majors then men and they’re choosing college majors that tent to have a larger supply and a lower demand.”

So, how can we fix this wage disparity? Lynn says it’s all about education and career choice…

“Continue to do things like encourage our daughters to take math and science courses and just keep pushing the ball forward.”