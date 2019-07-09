Crews Respond to Colton Automotive Repair Shop “Engulfed” in Flames

COLTON, S.D. – Several Colton area fire departments are responding to a fire at an automotive repair shop.

Deputy Sheriff Scott Dubbe says the fire at Matr’s Garage broke out due to equipment that caused a spark. Authorities say when responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

One person was working inside the building when the fire started. The worker was able to exit safely with no injuries.

Colton, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Lyons, Crooks, Hartford, and Chester Fire Departments responded to assist. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Minnehaha County Emergency Management also responded.