Goedert Looking Forward to 2nd Season in NFL

ABERDEEN, SD… Philadelphia Eagles 2nd year Tight End Dallas Goedert was close to home Tuesday. The Britton native was back in Aberdeen for a Sanford Power Football Camp and enjoying every minute of. He also took time to talk about his rookie season in the NFL and how much he’s looking forward to getting back on the field with the Eagles. He feels it will be a little bit easier the second time around. Goedert says:”My rookie year was fun. I had some learning curves in there but I’m really excited to just go out there this year and be able to play a little bit faster and not have to worry about learning the play book again, so that will be nice. I think our team is going to be really special. Offensively, defensively and special teams I think we have a really good squad so if we can keep everybody healthy I think we should have a really good year…”

Goedert was an All-American Tight End at SDSU after playing his high school ball for Britton-Hecla.