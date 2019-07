Grove Leads SF West Past SF East 3-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Karsten Grove was the man on the hill and at the plate Tuesday night as Sioux Falls West beat Sioux Falls East 3-1 at Ronken Field. Grove scattered 3 hits and struck out 4 in a complete game win. He also knocked in 2 of the 3 runs for West. Garrett Winblade had 2 of the 3 hits for East and narrowed the margin to 2-1 on an RBI single. But Grove was in command on the mound.