Lago, Glasser Lead Birds Past Texas 12-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Taylor Hill had another solid outing at home, blanking the Texas AirHogs in 6 innings with 7 strikeouts. And he got plenty of support. Alay Lago’s solo HR put the Birds on the board and he would later hit a 3-run HR in the 8th inning to cap a 12-1 victory. Sioux Falls remains 2 games back of Cleburne as a result. Mitch Glasser also smashed a 3-run HR for Sioux Falls. Lago now has a base hit in 33 of the last 35 games. The Birds improve to 25-24 and will host Texas again Wednesday and Thursday at SF Stadium. The AirHogs dropped to 10-39 for the season.