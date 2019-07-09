Lorenzo Hopes Momentum Carries Over to United Bowl

Lorenzo Hopes Momentum Carries Over to United Bowl

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Storm head to Arizona for Saturday’s United Bowl, their 10th straight championship game appearance. Two losses to the unbeaten Rattlers during the regular season has them prepared, knowing that they cannot make mistakes and fall behind early. The team is confident after winning the United Conference championship at Des Moines over the Iowa Barnstormers 52-50. The team finished strong and made things happen down the stretch. QB Lorenzo Brown is hoping that carries over to the title game. “I hope our team mentality and our passion from the 4th quarter can carry on to all 4 this game. I mean we were really getting after it defensively especially. Those guys were flying around and making plays and just the overall mood of making plays was contagious and that was a big part of it. Getting those stops and then us converting those situations that we had into touchdowns …”

The Storm have made 10 straight championship games, but have lost the last 2 at home against Arizona and Iowa. The Rattlers bring a perfect 15-0 record into the title game, the Storm are 13-3. Kickoff is 8:05 CST.