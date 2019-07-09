Political Pundits Discuss Epstein Arrest, Borglum Announcement

Thoughts from the SD GOP and Dems on recent events this July 9

Dave Roetman, the State Finance Director for the South Dakota GOP and Aaron Matson, the Communications Director for the state Democratic Party, discuss some of the bigger political issues before voters both on the state and national level.

This week, they look at the national Fourth of July celebration and the fallout, the arrest of Jeff Epstein and political implications, the Democratic candidates’ debate, Skyler Borglum running for Senate against incumbent Mike Rounds, and the example others believe South Dakota is setting when it comes to campus free speech and the newly passed House Bill 1087 that is getting new national attention for promoting free speech and intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education. We didn’t have time to get to it all during our regular segment. Here’s more …