Rapinoe, US Team Shows Off World Cup Trophy

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



NEW YORK (AP) – Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s team showed off their World Cup trophy and took questions from cheering kids on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in Times Square.

Nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers watched Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Netherlands on English- and Spanish-language television.

ABC’s Robin Roberts told the players Tuesday they’ve “captivated the U.S. and the world” with their record fourth World Cup title and their fight for pay equity.

Rapinoe encouraged fans to support the National Women’s Soccer League and go “watch your national team, watch your local club teams. There’s a part in this for everyone.”

Alex Morgan says they’re continuing the legacy of the 99ers, the U.S. team that featured Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain and others.

The jet-lagged players in black T-shirts with “World Champions” etched in gold lettering were handed iced coffees on the set. Next up is a ticker-tape parade Wednesday up the Canyon of Heroes.

Afterward, they’ll fly to Los Angeles to attend the ESPYs on Wednesday night.