"Rocket Girls" Blast Off to NASA Summer Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– An exciting opportunity is underway for a group of girls in the area who love science.

Fifteen girls were selected from high schools in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa to attend the “Rocket Girls Camp” at NASA’S Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The camp is sponsored by Dakota State University’s “CybHer” program and AT&T.

Forty girls from the area sent in essay applications hoping to be selected for this experience.

A launch party was held Tuesday at the Sioux Falls airport before they took off to Florida. For some, this is a once in a lifetime trip.

“An opportunity like this is nice because you can get a good idea and first-hand experience from people who are doing it day to day in,” said Destiny Thunder a student at Roosevelt High.

The camp will provide learning opportunities in cyber sciences including cybersecurity classes and having lunch with an astronaut.

Organizers say this experience is more than just gaining knowledge.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing that spark in their eyes and excitement. It gives me a new energy to continue what I’m doing in the field,” says “CybHer” Program Co-Founder, Pam Rowland.

The girls will spend the week listening to professional speakers and learning about cyber careers. The camp starts Tuesday and ends Saturday.