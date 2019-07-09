Sioux Falls Woman Arrested for Giving Massages Without License

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A woman is facing charges after police say she was illegally giving massages at a Sioux Falls business.

Police say they received several complaints about the Moonlight Relaxing Center in Sioux Falls. They say they witnessed someone leave the business who got a massage and that there was only one employee present at the time. They say the woman was not licensed to give massages.

Police arrested 56-year-old Jianjun Guo for giving massages without a license.

Police arrested two employees from the same business on the same charges in May 2019.