Tom Steyer Launches 2020 Campaign After Saying He Wouldn’t

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer arrives to speak during a news conference on Jan. 8, 2018, in Washington.Carolyn Kaster / AP

WASHINGTON – Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he’d forgo a run. Steyer made the announcement Tuesday, casting himself as an outsider who will oppose what he calls “the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy.” The 62-year-old from California is among the most visible and deep-pocketed liberals advocating for President Donald Trump’s impeachment but didn’t mention it in his announcement.