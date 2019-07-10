Claude Davis Likes How Storm Stepped Up

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Claude Davis is a veteran. So when he speaks, people listen. And when he spoke about the Storm’s win over Iowa it was a positive message and something he hopes carries over to Saturday night’s United Bowl at Arizona against the unbeaten Rattlers. “Just staying together as a team and playing together as a team and trusting the process. The guys stepped up tremendously and everything fell into place…” said Davis. The Storm are 0-2 against the 15-0 Rattlers this year, but won on their field last year to make the United Bowl. Plus they won in the United Conference championship at Iowa 52-50.