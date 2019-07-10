Former Sears Location Temporarily Occupied by FEMA at The Empire Mall

Sioux Falls S.D.- The federal emergency management agency has found an unconventional space to occupy while assisting South Dakota’s storm and flooding disasters. What was once the sears store in The Empire Mall is now FEMA’s new office space.

Unlike the other stores in the mall, this space is not open for the public to visit. Instead, it’s used as an administrative facility.

FEMA spokesperson, Brian Hvinden said, “Well we generally like to be near the areas where the impact was the largest and obviously there’s a facility of this size to house our staff and availability for the team to work and work with local officials.”

Hvinden also said over 200 FEMA employees are currently working around the state and FEMA plans on occupying the mall’s space for the next several months.

He said they’ve been focusing heavily on individual assistance and they have provided nearly one million dollars to South Dakotans.

The next phase will be focusing on public infrastructure.