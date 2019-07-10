Missouri Suspect Farts So Loudly He Reveals His Hiding Spot to Police

LIBERTY, Mo. (WSMV) – A Missouri suspect tried hiding from police but he passed gas so loudly that it led officers directly to him.

The Liberty Police Department “sniffed out” the suspect who was wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Clay County.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Authorities did not identify the man but said he clearly wasn’t having a great day.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a ???? day,” the sheriff’s office wrote.