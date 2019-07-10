No Trespass Order Issued Against State Lawmaker Accused of Exploiting Missing Girl

SOUTH DAKOTA – A South Dakota lawmaker has been hit with a no-trespass order after she was accused of exploiting a missing girl for personal gain.

State Senator Lynn Disanto has launched a website and Facebook page regarding the February disappearance of 9-year-old Serenity Dennard.

One of Disanto’s constituents has since posted messages accusing the senator of exploitation. When Disanto replied that she’d stop by her place to talk, the woman filed a no-trespass order with police.

Disanto told police her message was not intended as a treat.