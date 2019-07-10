Plitzuweit to Stay at USD For 5 More Years

VERMILLION, SD… USD Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit will be staying in Vermillion longer than many expected. With mid major coaches like Amy Williams (USD) and TJ Otzelberger (SDSU) moving on to big-time jobs, it would seem logical that Plitzuweit wouldn’t be at USD much longer. She’s already put together an impressive record of 80-22 at USD which is 4th best in school history. And her Coyotes made the NCAA tournament last year with a 28-5 record as an at-large team which was huge for the Summit League. They lost to Clemson 79-66 after leading for much of the game. Allison Arens is the only player to graduate from that very talented squad, so expectations will be even higher for the Coyotes next winter. But with her son AJ transferring from Augustana back to USD where he will have 3 years of eligibility, committing for 5 more years makes sense. Dawn had 2 years left on her contract at $214,000/year but her new 5-year extension will increase that salary to $250,000/year.