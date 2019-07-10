Recent Washington High School Grad Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday as a recent Washington High School graduate and football player.

Authorities say a 2011 Honda Accord was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a 2002 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer which had just turned eastbound onto Highway 34, just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Tyler Milliron, and passenger, 18-year-old Tavian Shaw, were transported to the hospital. Milliron suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and Shaw received fatal injuries from the crash.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the semi-truck were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured.

In his obituary, Shaw is described as a “one of a kind human being.”

“Tavian was a precious gift from God to all his family and friends. He was so witty, cheerful and fun to be around. He was a gifted athlete, successful in school and had just begun his first full-time job. He participated in many sports, but football was his favorite.”

Shaw’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 and George Boom Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.