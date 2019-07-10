Reynolds, Ely Help Canaries Rally Past Texas at Birdcage

Reynolds, Ely Help Canaries Rally Past Texas at Birdcage

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Texas AirHogs lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 23-3. But you sure couldn’t tell Wednesday night when they scored 5 times in the 3rd inning and looked well on their way to an easy win over the Canaries. But the Birds scored 5 of their own in the 5th inning, capped by Burt Reynolds’ 2-run blast. After the visitors took the lead again, the Birds rallied for 3 more in the bottom of the 8th as Andrew Ely’s 3rd hit of the game, a 2-run double put Sioux Falls ahead 9-8. That turned out to be the game-winner as the Birds improved to 26-24. Alay Lago had 2 more hits and improved his batting average to .377. The Canaries moved to within 1 game of Cleburne in the Southern Division and moved past KC in to 2nd place. They go for the 4-game sweep Thursday night at SF Stadium.