Senator Rounds Backs U.S. Cabinetry Market Amid Trade War

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We’ve talked a lot about how the trade war with China is impacting ag producers but there’s another industry at risk from what some are calling “unfair trade practices” by China.

Leaders of the American Kitchen Cabinet Industry say China has infiltrated the U.S. market. They say many manufacturers in China receive subsidized material and then “dump” the finished product into the U.S. market. That allows them to undersell U.S. cabinet makers.

Senator Mike Rounds met with a coalition of American Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers to bring attention to the issue.

“When the Chinese government subsidizes unfairly their businesses to compete elsewhere and then dumps those products in other countries, the idea is pretty clear. What they really want to do is run our businesses out of business,” said Senator Rounds.

There are roughly 250,000 Americans employed in the kitchen cabinet industry. Harrisburg-based Showplace Cabinetry is a member of the group fighting against the cheaper Chinese imports.