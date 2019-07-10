South Dakota Will Always Be Home for Dallas Goedert

ABERDEEN, SD… Britton native Dallas Goedert was back on his home turf this week, helping out with the Sanford power Football camp in Aberdeen, just miles from where he grew up. Goedert went on to Brookings where he had a stellar All-American career for the Jackrabbits. But that was a fairly big jump from Britton. Now he’s a 2nd year NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles and living in a city with more people than his home state. “I don’t even know if I could give a comparison. They’re complete opposites. Philadelphia is huge, there’s traffic. Just everything’s different but I have much love for both of the places. Philadelphia is awesome, I love it. But South Dakota and Britton will always be home…” says Goedert. Big things are expected from the big tight end who showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie. And he’s had the chance to learn from one of the league’s best in All-Pro Zach Ertz.