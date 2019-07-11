Amy Olson Says Fundamentals Are Key

CHASKA, MN… Former NDSU standout Amy Olson of Oxbow, ND holds the record for most wins by a collegiate golfer. Just last year she finally started to feel comfortable and was playing much better on the LPGA Tour. So is is confidence that has made the big difference after almost winning the Evian Classic? “Technique is a lot. Confidence is great but it has to be based on something and when your fundamentals are solid it’s a great thing to be confident in…” Amy is more confident because the fundamentals are better. And calling Fargo home again has helped since her husband is now on the coaching staff of the NDSU Bison where he played his college football.