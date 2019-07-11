Canaries Complete 4-Game Sweep of AirHogs

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Bring out the brooms; the Canaries (27-24) have swept the Texas Airhogs (10-41). They won 6-4 on Thursday to complete the sweep. Luis Pollorena pitched seven innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out a season-high seven Airhogs.

“This was a big momentum booster going into this weekend with Chicago,” Pollorena said. “I try to get batters on three to four pitches and let my defense do their job. It’s about location.”

It was a good old-fashioned pitchers duel to begin the game. Neither team scored until the bottom of the fifth. Jordan Ebert was hit on the first pitch. One pitch later, he stole second. He stole third a few pitches later. Mitch Glasser singled him home for the first run of the game.

The Birds’ big inning came in the sixth. Clint Coulter, Jordan Ebert, and Glasser doubled in the inning. Graham Low and Andrew Ely singled. When it was all said and done, the Birds led 5-0.

The Airhogs wouldn’t go away quietly. They scored two runs in the seventh and two runs in the eighth to bring the game within one.

Coulter homered in the bottom of the eighth and secured the sweep for the Birds.