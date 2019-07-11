FEMA lengthens stay in Charles Mix County

Charles Mix County, S.D. – The mobile disaster recovery center in Charles Mix County will stay open longer than expected.

The center will operate until Friday, July 19th. Officials with FEMA say they’ve seen “a large number of visitors each day.”

According to FEMA’s Pam Saulsby, the organization wants to give everyone an opportunity to register or ask any questions they have. They’ll be able to do so, with the extended stay.

The center is located at the County 4H Building on 100 School Street. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center will be closed Sunday, July 14th.

You can register by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or online at www.disasterassistance.gov