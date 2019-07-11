Hot Harley Nights Is An Event That Grants Wishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hot Harley Nights has grown from an event that raised $3,000 to one that has raked in more than 3 million dollars over the years. Even J&L Harley Davidson owner Jim Entenman says he did not see the extent of the event’s success coming.

“We started out in a venue that held about 200 people. I think the first year we raised a couple of thousand dollars, and we thought we died and gone to heaven, and we decided to continue on with it,” Entenman says.

The celebration means more than just fun summer festivities, however.

Char Roth, the chief financial officer at J&L Harley Davidson, takes pride in the organization’s ability to give hope and support to children who struggle with illness. The growth of Hot Harley Nights has allowed for a bigger impact.

“It will increase the viability of Make-A-Wish across the state of South Dakota, and I think many other states as well, because when people travel, last year people from 17 different states were here for the event, so they are taking that news home and getting the information to families who might have a potential wish child and getting that to the right child and that means a great deal,” says Roth.

Roth loves the ability to reach a tremendous number of children, she says she most enjoys seeing the smile from a single child after their wish has been granted.

“When a family or a child gets a wish and what it does for their family and gives them all the hope and enjoyment and just something to look forward to with their illness and things like that so these kids spend a lot of time in hospitals or in clinics and to know that they are going to get a wish you know they are so creative with their wishes its really neat to see.”