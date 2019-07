Police Investigating After Car Crashes into Minerva’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a downtown Sioux Falls restaurant.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the driver crashed into the 11th Street side of Minerva’s. Two people received minor injuries.

Police say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

Minerva’s remained open after the crash.