Police: Sioux Falls Woman Robbed at Gunpoint By Three Juveniles

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Sioux Falls woman was robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles on Wednesday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was attempting to sell two cellphones over Facebook. She met with two boys under 18 in a parking lot of an apartment complex near Frank Olson Park.

Police say while they were talking, someone described as being around 17-years-old stepped from behind a dumpster and pointed a gun at the woman. The suspect took the phones and all three juveniles ran from the area.

Police believe the robbery may be related to a similar incident on North Cleveland Avenue in February.